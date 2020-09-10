SpringboardVR Teams Up to Help Save Big Cats

SpringboardVR, a station management, game launching and content distribution platform for location-based VR, is offering Carole Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue VR in a market exclusive that began Sept. 8. (If the name Carole Baskin sounds familiar, it’s likely that you either love big cats or you binge-watched the Netflix show Tiger King.)

Carole Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue VR gives players a first-person view into the world of big cats and, thanks to the magic of VR, lets them get up close to these animals. In this streamlined-for-LBE experience, players help the Big Cat Rescue team track down a missing tiger, Jasmine, while learning fun and interesting facts.

“We believe VR technology has developed to a point where it can provide an experience that is so much more real, so much more interesting, and so much more educational than gawking at a big cat in a cage that it will ‘disrupt’ the zoo industry and bring us to our goal of having no big cats in cages and preserving them in the wild,” said Carole Baskin, CEO of Big Cat Rescue. “This game, where the participant actively operates in the wild to rescue a tiger from poachers, we believe will go down in history as the first step in making that happen. Just like older gamers remember playing their first Pac-Man, someday gamers experiencing big cats in the wild in far more sophisticated games will remember playing this first game in the genre.”

Since 1992, Carole Baskin and the team at Big Cat Rescue have been on a mission to end the abuse of big cats in captivity and prevent the extinction of the animals in the wild. Baskin and her team created Big Cat Rescue VR in an effort to educate people about big cats and aid in their relief efforts.

“We’re very proud to partner with Big Cat Rescue to bring this experience to our venues globally,” said Michael Festa, SpringboardVR’s Chief Business Officer. “Virtual reality allows for interaction in a way that’s safe for both the people and the cats, and location-based distribution increases accessibility so that anyone, anywhere, can experience them and learn more.”

For more information on the game, visit Springboard online at springboardvr.com. To learn more about Baskin’s sanctuary, visit bigcatrescue.org.