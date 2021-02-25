SPREE Webinar Monday Focused on Maximizing Footfall

Germany-based SPREE Interactive has a free webinar on March 1 for FECs, theme parks, trampoline parks and more – with the focus on maximizing footfall for a higher ROI.

“Join us virtually in this month’s webinar to discover an affordable and advantageous opportunity following the dry period as a result of the pandemic,” the company wrote. They’re offering information on their 6-player turnkey SPREE Arena, which they say offers high throughput in a 20-foot x 20-foot space.

Click here to register for the free webinar, available on March 1 at 10 a.m. Central European time or 6 p.m. Central European time.