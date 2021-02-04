SPREE Using Pico VR Headsets in 2021

SPREE Interactive, formerly called HolodeckVR, announced this week at ShowUp its partnership with Pico Interactive, which will provide VR headsets for SPREE’s international installations this year.

According to the company, the new installations across North America, Central and Eastern Europe and the Middle East will use the latest versions of Pico’s untethered Neo 2 VR headsets and their supporting operating software.

“Pico Interactive and SPREE Interactive share the same goals – both wanting to bring guests the best experience possible through the immersive powers of virtual reality, all in a safe manner,” said Oliver Wöhler, director of key accounts in Northern Europe at Pico Interactive. “With our love of seeing people enjoy the amazing, fun and entertaining worlds that VR enables, we’re thrilled to join SPREE Interactive in its international expansion.”

