SPREE Interactive Releases Cops Vs. Robbers VR Game

Now available in the 6-player and 10-player versions of the SPREE Arena, SPREE Interactive has released Cops Vs. Robbers, a competitive multiplayer game, to its library. Made for its free-roam VR attraction, the game was published by Reality on Demand Studios and developed by Knuckleheads Studios.

“We are very proud to be a part of the evolution of the VR industry,” said Wouter van den Bijgaart, managing director of Reality on Demand Studios. “Since the start of VR, we have been contemplating the potential of wireless VR. The second it became available on the market, we vouched to create a memorable VR experience for everyone to enjoy. We’re excited to have found a partner in SPREE – their vision resonates with our own.”

Added Jonathan Nowak Delgado, co-founder and managing director of SPREE Interactive: “Our goal is to supply our customers with entertainment which adheres to the latest trends in order to grow their location’s foot traffic and with a surge in the VR esports market, Cops Vs. Robbers is the perfect addition in continuing to gratify our SPREE fanatics.”

Click here to see a trailer of the game and visit www.jointhespree.com for more information.