Sports Betting Up 70% in U.S. for 2022

The sports betting market is up big time in the U.S. In 2022, it totaled $74 billion – up 70% from $44 billion in 2021.

According to Gambling Insider, the practice has been most popular in New Jersey with residents of that state gambling $31 billion since 2018, while Nevada came in second with $27 billion. Other gaming states raking in huge dollars include Pennsylvania (which has taken in $17 billion since sports betting became legal in 2019), Illinois, New York, Indiana, Colorado, Michigan, Virginia and Tennessee.

A spokesperson for the Sportsbook Review, which researched the numbers, said sports betting has continued to rapidly increase since some states legalized it within the last four years.

“In the first year after the Supreme Court ruling, legal U.S. sportsbooks took in $9 billion – and in 2022, over $74 billion has been wagered. That represents a 744% increase in four years.”