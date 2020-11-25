Spokane Trampoline Park Fined $10K, Closed for Now

Despite Gov. Jay Inslee’s orders to remain closed, Altitude Trampoline Park and Fitness Center in Spokane, Wash., reopened on Sept. 10. Now, two months later, the business has been given a $10,000 fine.

Park owners said they knew what they were doing and understood the possibility of a fine, and general manager Kenadee Gadish told KREM: “We’d already been closed for six months and at that point – we just decided that it was time for us to be open.” Less than a month after reopening, an inspector showed up.

“They told us that we needed to shut down, just because of our business classification,” Gadish added. “We were in their system as a family entertainment center instead of a fitness center.” So the team shut down the FEC parts of the business, but opted to keep the trampoline activities going. However, a new business license would be required, and the Washington Labor and Industries levied a fine of $9,639, according to the park’s invoice.

“It’s devastating getting a fine like that, especially knowing that we’re doing everything we can,” Gadish said. “We’re in compliance for keeping our employees safe and our customers safe.” Fines for other businesses not complying with the safety regulations (such as not requiring masks, etc.) have only been around $2,000, further perturbing the trampoline park.

The owners have hired a lawyer and plan on fighting the fine. For now, the business is closed. During a recent phone call, the business was told if they do not comply with the state, their next fine would be around $35,000.