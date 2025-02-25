Splitsville Bowling Alley Now Open in Ottawa

A 10-pin bowling entertainment center in Ottawa, Canada, opened last weekend at the Kanata Centrum shopping center. CTV News reports that the 26,000-sq.-ft. facility has 18 bowling lanes, an arcade and food and beverage.

“Whether you’re a casual bowler or a competitive player, Splitsville Kanata is set to be the go-to spot for fun,” the Oakville-based company said in an announcement.

The Kanata location is the 13th Splitsville in Canada, joining a host of other alleys in the country’s capital. Learn more at www.splitsville.ca.