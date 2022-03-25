Spider Entertainment Buys Williams’ Stinger Report

The Stinger Report, the immersive technology and out-of-home entertainment news source ran for 20 years by Kevin Williams, was recently sold to Spider Entertainment, according to a press release.

“For two decades I have built my reputation upon reporting and consulting on the latest trends in the industry, and I will continue to do so with the support of my new team members at Spider Entertainment,” Williams said. “The Stinger Report will continue to be a must-read for subscribers covering operations, product development and investment spheres in the world of attractions, FECs, esports, gaming, interactive, LBE and leisure entertainment. The transition will be seamless to our followers, supporters and advertisers.”

Added Rob Hetherington, founder of Spider Entertainment: “The Spider team is thrilled to have Kevin Williams included in our founding team for his respected expertise in immersive technology and connections within the industry. The added value of now being a publisher of an industry standard such as The Stinger Report is quite humbling, and we will ensure that we continue to uphold the tradition of expert and unbiased reporting.”

Visit www.thestingerreport.com and www.spiderentertainment.com for more information.