Speedy’s One Stop Partners with Apple Industries

Bandai Namco Amusement America’s in-house repair service – Speedy’s One Stop – is now the authorized service center for the Mitsubishi printers used in a wide range of Apple Industries Face Place photo booth products.

According to the companies, operators can still contact Apple’s service team for troubleshooting as they’ve done previously. However, the advance replacement process will be handled by the technicians at Speedy’s One Stop.

With more than 25 years of industry experience, their team has been authorized in Mitsubishi printer repair for a decade. For more information, reach out to Jason Kordek (847-264-5623) or Gisela Fuentes (847-264-5612) at Speedy’s One Stop.