Speedway Lanes Celebrates 30 Years in Ohio Location

Speedway Lanes of New Bremen, Ohio, celebrated 30 years of bowling on July 26, when new and longtime customers alike joined for entertainment that included live music, drinking at the bar and – of course – bowling.

One of the original owners, Brian Alig, still owns the venue and said bowling is more than just his business.

“I remember bowling when I was 8 years old with my dad in the family league,” he said. “It’s just something we’ve been brought up to do and my kids do it. Now I coach bowling, I drive the bus, I do the schedule. Bowling is a big part but it’s just gathering. You don’t have to be competitive – anybody can do it and have fun.”

