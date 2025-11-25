Spawnpoint, Ubisoft Partner on VR Experiences

The free-roam VR company Spawnpoint has linked up with Ubisoft to bring the company’s acclaimed PCVR escape games to venues around the world. The games were previously only available through Ubisoft’s own dedicated platform.

“Ubisoft’s escape games set the benchmark for cinematic VR storytelling,” said Spawnpoint CEO Ben Woodford. “Being able to offer them through Spawnpoint is something we are genuinely proud of. We created Spawnpoint’s Effortless PCVR solution to remove the operational barriers that have held venues back from offering high end PC content. This partnership proves how simple it can be to deliver extraordinary VR experiences when the technology gets out of the way.”

Added Patrick Fedler, director of Ubisoft Escape Games: “Ubisoft is excited to finally be able to bring our industry-defining roomscale VR escape experiences to free-roam VR arenas via Spawnpoint. Their excellent launcher with curated high-quality content makes it super easy for the businesses to operate our games.”

