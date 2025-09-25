Spawnpoint, The Park Partner on VR Games

The location-based VR platform Spawnpoint recently announced a strategic partnership with The Park, one of Europe’s “most prominent free-roam VR venue chains and creators of high-quality, story-driven immersive content.”

The collaboration brings The Park’s award-winning VR titles to Spawnpoint-powered locations around the globe. Previously, the majority of their titles were exclusive to their own venues. With this announcement, they’ve also debuted two flagship titles: Don’t Scream (available now) and The Hallow (coming to Spawnpoint locations later this year).

“The Park has developed some incredibly memorable narrative-driven experiences over the years,” said Spawnpoint CEO Ben Woodford. “We’re thrilled to bring these titles to our platform and help operators deliver more compelling, high-quality content to their players.”

