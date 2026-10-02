Spawnpoint Now Home to XIST Catalog of Games

Spawnpoint, a free-roam VR platform, has taken on an eight-title catalog of location-based VR experiences previously distributed through the U.K. platform XIST. They said they are now the exclusive home for the collection and are handling its ongoing maintenance, updates and future development.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring these experiences to a global audience through Spawnpoint,” said company founder Ben Woodford. “There’s some really ambitious content in this collection, with high-fidelity visuals, cinematic environments and immersive gameplay that shows just how impressive free-roam VR can be.”

Among the titles is The Ghoulies, a supernatural cooperative adventure that arrives on Spawnpoint just in time for Halloween. Learn more at www.spawnpoint.io.