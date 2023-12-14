Spawnpoint Makes Major Changes Heading into ‘24

The free-roam VR platform makers at Spawnpoint recently made a few exciting announcements, including the introduction of Spawnpoint Phase 2, a major system overhaul designed to be more user-friendly and packed with new features.

“We’re currently putting the finishing touches on this brand-new iteration of Spawnpoint, but you can expect a lot of amazing new features and big improvements to old ones – more device monitoring, handy graphs to show you what your headsets are up to, peripheral pairing and management, bulk management/control features and much, much more!” shared the company’s Ben Woodford.

They also noted a new title called Dead Corps, where players can work together to “slay countless members of the undead.” Click here to watch a game trailer and learn more at www.spawnpoint.io.