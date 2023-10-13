Spare Time Opens First Wisconsin Location

Spare Time Madison, a 50,000-sq.-ft. bowling entertainment center at the West Towne Mall, opened Oct. 12. It marks the company’s first location in Wisconsin.

According to NBC15, the location houses 21 luxury bowling lanes, an 80-game arcade, a laser tag arena and two escape rooms, along with a full-service restaurant and bar.

“We’re so excited to be opening Spare Time in Madison, Wisconsin,” said Spare Time’s vice president and COO Heather Provost. “Family is important to us and our brand is perfect for young children, teenagers, parents and grandparents. We offer something for everyone.”

See more at www.sparetimeentertainment.com.