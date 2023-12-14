Spare Time Omaha Gets 80-Piece Game Room

Betson Enterprises recently installed a new 80-game arcade at Spare Time Entertainment in Omaha, Neb., which opened its doors on Nov. 30.

Britannie Betti, Betson’s Northeast regional sales director, spearheaded the project, giving recommendations to Spare Time on game selection and layout to “ensure optimal use of the available space to enhance the customer experience and maximize revenue.”

Among the games are: Nerf Arcade, Dodgeball Ultimate Arena Deluxe, HYPERpitch, Rick and Morty Blips and Chitz, and plenty of cranes and even a Photo Studio Deluxe booth.

The Spare Time location – their first in Nebraska – also offers laser tag, escape rooms, a restaurant and a bar. Learn more at www.sparetimeentertainment.com/omaha and reach out to Betson at www.betson.com.