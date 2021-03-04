Spare Time Lanes Reopens

The Spare Time Lanes in Kennewick, Wash., is back open with restrictions and its arcade will reopen tomorrow, March 5.

According to KEPR, the popular bowling alley abides by the state’s two-people-per-lane restriction, which also doesn’t allow spectators. Face coverings are also required.

The business’s bar and restaurant service will be available from 5-10 p.m. and the bar capacity is limited to 25 people; the arcade, meanwhile, will open from 5-10 p.m. on Fridays and 3-10 p.m. on Saturdays with a 75-person capacity. Visit www.facebook.com/SpareTimeLanesKennewick for more information.