Spare Time Lanes, Arcade Reopening in Washington

Spare Time Lanes & Arcade in Kennewick, Wash., was able to reopen yesterday, Oct. 20, now that Washington bowling alleys can operate under Phase 2 of the state’s Covid guidelines.

“We closed the doors to our family-owned business and sent our staff of more than 30 employees home for what was initially expected to last only a few weeks,” explained the owner in a press release. “Here we are now, having made it through seven grueling months of shutdown. We are ready for you.”

According to YakTriNews, employees deep-cleaned the business with hospital-grade products, installed plexiglass at the registers and more to adhere to and surpass Covid-19 guidelines. Learn more about them on their Facebook page.