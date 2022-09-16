Spare Time in Vermont Opens Updated Facility

Spare Time, a bowling entertainment center in Colchester, Vermont, is renovating – expanding the arcade with two escape rooms, modernizing the restaurant and installing a new scoring system.

According to the Burlington Free Press, the business closed down in mid-June to complete the overhaul. The company has 18 locations across the eastern U.S. Parts of the Colchester location have reopened and others are anticipated to open by the end of September.

The 45,000-sq.-ft. venue got a multimillion-dollar renovation, according to parent company Spare Time Entertainment.