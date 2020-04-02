Spaces Bridging VR, Working from Home

After being forced to close all of its retail and park locations due to the coronavirus pandemic, the virtual reality attractions maker Spaces has turned to a new project that makes video conferencing more interesting. (You may remember that we reported on the company’s new Terminator Salvation game being available recently at Two Bit Circus in Los Angeles.)

With incredibly quick turnaround, Spaces has created an app that “is a bridge between a VR world and Zoom, Skype” and many other software platforms. It breaks up the monotony of a traditional video conference, and allows users to do things that are a lot more difficult in a typical work-from-home setup, such as showing information on a virtual whiteboard.

Users can draw aerial views of their arcade setup, for example, and visually plan for changes to the layout. Or whatever they want, really – the possibilities of how to use the new Spaces system are virtually endless.

The company reported 2,200 downloads of the app in just five days, and has an active Discord group that shares feedback (which you can do as well after downloading the free app). Compatible VR headsets include: Oculus Quest with Oculus Link or Virtual Desktop, Oculus Rift S, Windows Mixed Reality, HTC Vive Pro or Valve Index. It also supports the following chat software, either on the web, through the app or with Windows 10: Zoom, Google Hangouts, Meet, Microsoft Teams, Skype, Cisco Webex, Messenger, BlueJeans, Fuze and Houseparty.

RePlay will have a more in-depth profile on the new Spaces app in our May issue, so stay tuned! In the meantime, visit www.spaces.com for more information.