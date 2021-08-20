Spacebar Arcade Moving Locations

Spacebar, an arcade bar in Boise, Idaho, moved to a new and larger location recently but patrons don’t have to go any further out of their way. According to BoiseDev, they moved into the basement level of the 1940s-era building next door.

“We hit a critical mass with the space we were in,” said co-owner Will Hay. “We felt like there was nowhere to go because our friends at Boise Fry Co. have leased pretty much the rest of the building – so we couldn’t really expand in the space we were in even though we really like it and the underground vibe.”

Spacebar, which has been around for eight years, has more than 30 classic arcade cabinets, pinball machines and 12 rotating beer taps. Learn more at www.spacebararcade.com.