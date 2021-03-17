Space-Themed Escape Room Opens in Michigan

The latest escape room in Novi, Mich., belongs to Joe Adams and brothers Kevin and David Mrak, who just opened up Five Senses Escape Rooms. The first room available is space themed and called Starship: Final Voyage.

According to Hometown Life, they opened in an industrial park that “allowed for more creativity than other escape rooms.”

“We wanted to have the 30-ft. ceilings,” Mrak said. “This isn’t a square room – this is a ship. The response has just been incredible.” Most groups that finish the 60-minute room do so with only a few minutes to spare, but the record has been 38 minutes. Learn more at www.fivesensesmi.com.