Space Invaders by Taito Enters Hall of Fame

Space Invaders, the 1978 arcade game designed by Japan’s Taito Corp. and built and sold in the U.S. under a license issued to Midway Games, was one of the products inducted into the new Amusement Industry Hall of Fame.

It’s definitely one of the most successful video games of all-time, measured by sales of both legitimate and knockoff models (perhaps 300,000 in all).

While Atari’s Pong and Namco’s Pac-Man are often considered the true superstars of the video game world, Space Invaders unquestionably ushered in the golden era of coin-operated video amusements that ran from its market release in 1978 to the mid-1980s.