Southern Amusement Expo’s 7th Gathering in August

The 7th Annual Southern Amusement & Entertainment Expo, co-hosted by the Georgia Amusement & Music Operators Association and the North Carolina Coin Operators Association, will be held Aug. 19-21 at the Gas South Convention Center in Duluth, Georgia.

The convention will start with an annual review of gaming across the U.S., a panel with the national association’s (AMOA) leaders and other educational opportunities.

The following days will have some of that as well, plus the trade show. Exhibit hall hours are on Aug. 20 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Aug. 21 from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

You can learn more about the event at www.sae-expo.com.