Southern Amusement Expo Set for August in Georgia

Mark your calendars: The Southern Amusement & Entertainment Expo is scheduled for Aug. 24-25 at the Gas South Convention Center in Duluth, Georgia, and registration for the regional event is now open.

“We have a record number of exhibitors and it is almost sold out,” said Christina Kaiser, executive director of the Georgia Amusement and Music Operators Assn., which hosts the expo along with the North Carolina Coin-Operators Assn. and North Carolina Citizens for Free Enterprise. “It’s shaping up to be our best show ever.”

The trade show floor will be open Aug. 24 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (with an online and in-person silent auction running until 4:30 p.m.) and again Aug. 25 from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Full details are available at www.sae-expo.com.