Southern Amusement Expo Set for Aug. 26 in Duluth, Ga.

The Southern Amusement and Entertainment Expo, hosted by the Georgia Amusement & Music Operators Assn. (GAMOA), the North Car­olina Coin Operators Assn. (NCCOA) and the North Carolina Citizens for Free Enterprise (NCCFE), will be held on from Aug. 26-27 at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, Ga. Doors open at 10 a.m. on Aug. 26, and the show concludes at 2 p.m. on Aug. 27.

GAMOA Executive Director Christina Kaiser said since so many expos and tradeshows are being cancelled, the feedback she has received is that attendees and exhibitors are excited about this year’s expo going on as planned.

The expo will feature products from arcade games and jukeboxes to fish tables and other machines. Exhibitors and sponsors include Astrosystems Inc, ATi, Banilla Games, Betson Southeast, C.B. Sales & Distributing, Cardinal Xpress, Elite Manufacturing & Technologies, Firestone Financial, Fish Game Kings, GameBox Builders, Innovative Technology, Ivey Promotions, Omega Games, Pace-O-Matic, Peach State Distributing Co, Primero Games, RKS, Inc., SMART Software, Southern Gaming Solutions, Surfnote Technologies, Venco Business Solutions and VSR Industries.

The Southern Amusement and Entertainment Expo is working successfully to become a regional show that attendees and ex­hibitors from all over the Southeast encouraged to attend. Registration and additional information can be found at www.gamoa.org.