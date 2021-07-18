Southern Amusement Expo Registration Now Open

The Georgia Amusement and Music Operators Assn. reports that a “record high number” of exhibitors is already committed to their Southern Amusement and Entertainment Expo, held Aug. 25-26 in Duluth, Ga. Registration is now open.

“We have a record number of exhibitors and we’re working on more,” said Christina Kaiser, executive director of GAMOA, which co-sponsors the event with the North Carolina Coin-Operators Assn. and the North Carolina Citizens for Free Enterprise.

In addition to the trade show itself, there will also be a Casino Night event on Aug. 25 that will benefit the charity Bert’s Big Adventure.

The Expo will be held in the same facility as last year, now called the Gas South Convention Center. Learn more at www.gamoa.org.