Southern Amusement Expo Next Month in Georgia

The Southern Amusement & Entertainment Expo, co-hosted by the Georgia Amusement & Music Operators Association (GAMOA) and the North Carolina Operators Association (NCCOA), is set to take place Aug. 18-20 at the Gas South Convention Center in Duluth.

Organizers say this year’s event is expected to be their largest yet with more than 60 exhibitors and hundreds of attendees expected. The exhibit hall will be open Aug. 19 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Aug. 20 from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Their educational seminars run all three days and include legislative updates, skill gaming, upgrading crane machines and much more.

For the full agenda, visit www.sae-expo.com.