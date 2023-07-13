Southern Amusement Expo Gears Up for August Show

The Southern Amsuement & Entertainment Expo will be held Aug. 23-24 – once again at the Gas South Convention Center in Duluth, Ga. Since the last show, the convention center has been renovated.

“The show is going to be awesome again this year,” said Christina Kaiser, executive director of the Georgia Amusement and Music Operators Assn. (GAMOA), which organizes the event alongside the North Carolina Coin Operators Assn. and the North Carolina Citizens for Free Enterprise. “The whole convention center has been remodeled and it’s absolutely gorgeous.”

Regional attendees and vendors can register at www.saw-expo.com. This year’s Expo should be the largest show yet. Organizers reported several new exhibitors on the docket as well as special pricing on offer for new products at many booths.

Floor hours will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Aug. 23 and 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on Aug. 24.

In addition to the trade show, the event will feature a silent auction, a live auction, a reception, the GAMOA Awards Banquet and a charity Casino Night, which will benefit Bert’s Big Adventures, a non-profit that sends ill children and their families to Disney World.

“The Casino Night has become a popular event,” Kaiser said. “It’s open to all attendees, and we hope everyone comes to have fun and support a great cause.” That event has been officially named the Ginger Foshee Casino Night in honor of the late wife of Butch Foshee, a longtime operator in Georgia and past president of GAMOA.

The association’s Awards Banquet will feature their Coin Operator of the Year Award, their Lifetime Achievement Award and the Cutting Edge Award, which honors the developer of a top new product or service for the Georgia market. Additionally, Betson Enterprises and Goldfinger will present the Marshall Hartmann Technician of the Year Award.

Following that will be the live auction, which has donations from GAMOA’s biggest sponsors and is managed by “spirited auctioneer and manufacturer” Jonathon Culverhouse.