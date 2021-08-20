South Park Creators Buy Restaurant-FEC

Creators of the cartoon juggernaut South Park recently made a deal to save Casa Bonita, a Mexican restaurant and FEC outside of Denver that was featured in their TV show and filed bankruptcy in April. Casa Bonita cited impacts from the Covid-19 pandemic as the main reason for bankruptcy.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the purchase by Trey Parker and Matt Stone is pending bankruptcy-court approval.

The duo also recently struck a 6-year, $900 million deal for six new seasons of the TV show on Comedy Central (which will take the show through at least Season 30), plus 14 movies for the Paramount+ streaming service.

Casa Bonita has been in business for nearly 50 years and features a 30-foot waterfall with stage shows and musicians in addition to their amusement arcade. Learn more about the business at www.casabonitadenver.com.