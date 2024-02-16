South Carolina Arcade Hosts First Pinball Tourney

Radioactive Pinball Arcade, which says it has the largest pinball selection in South Carolina, held their first tournament in January after opening last August.

According to the Aiken Standard, the venue has 53 pinball machines and players came from all over the state and even outside the state to participate in the inaugural tourney. The winners were Andrew Foard, Noah Liptak, Travis Kelly and David Kitch.

More recently, co-owner Eric Edwards noted that Radioactive acquired the space next door, too, which will be used as a workshop for games.

Learn more at www.radioactivepinballarcade.com.