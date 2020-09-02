Sonic Statue in Japan Restored, But by Who?

A statue of the iconic video game character in the “middle of nowhere in Japan” has been restored to its former glory, according to TheGamer.com, but no one seems to know who is responsible.

About 90 minutes east of Osaka, nestled in the woods, the statue first received mainstream attention in 2015 when it was discovered by a group of YouTubers. However, it’s been there since at least 2009, as it’s been previously referenced on social media.

Now, the mysterious snowboarding Sonic statue has been cleaned, repainted and fixed up – and appears to be in tip-top shape. Learn more about the classic Sega character’s statue – pre-renovation – here on YouTube.