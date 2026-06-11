Sonic the Hedgehog, the iconic video game character, is celebrating 35 years this month and tickets for a concert series starting this fall were recently made available.

Senbla and Sega announced that Sonic Live in Concert will bring the “music and moments of the beloved video games to the stage.”

There will be a live ensemble of the recognizable music from the Sonic universe will be played alongside rock musicians, vocalists and electronic elements.

You can learn more at www.sonicliveinconcert.com.