Sondra Doyle Passes On

Industry veteran Sondra Doyle passed away peacefully on Feb. 15 in Port Charlotte, Fla., according to an obituary penned on Facebook by her grandson Chris. She was 81.

Doyle was born in Indianapolis to Donald and Aredna Waldon and grew up in Bloomington, Indiana. She studied journalism at Indiana University and moved to Florida in the early ’70s to start a career in the sales industry.

She began at Doyle and Associates but later moved to Nebraska and worked for the Oriental Trading Company. She was most recently with Sureshot Redemption.

“She was known as ‘an icon in the marketing industry,’” Chris wrote. “She always dressed to impress. She enjoyed beaches and sunsets. She loved to travel, especially to her favorite place Savannah, where she spent time with her grandson Corey James (CJ), going on haunted tours.”

She is survived by her sister, Bonnie Carlson, her three sons, Scott, Randall and Christopher, and her daughter Amanda. Her six grandchildren, Christopher, Ashley, Whitney, Corey James (CJ), and Graham and her seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Steven.

There will be no services, as requested by Sondra.