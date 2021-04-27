Some New Hampshire FECs Expand Hours

Many FECs in New Hampshire have been open just a few days each week due to the pandemic, according to WMUR, but for the next week some will have expanded hours since it’s school vacation week.

XtremeCraze in Londonderry is one of those businesses. They offer laser tag, an arcade and an inflatable airpark. “This vacation week, we are just a great option to get out of the house and have fun with friends and family,” said owner Gregory Hughes. The business, like other fun centers in the state, is operating at 50% capacity and requiring masks.

Cowabunga’s Indoor Inflatable Playground in Manchester will also be ramping up business this week. “We’ve got extended hours for school vacation week, which is a big week for us,” said co-owner Matt Pearson. “Whenever the kids are out of school is when we want to be in business.”