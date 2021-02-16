Some ATM Operators Have Vaccine Access

Though not expressly categorized by the CDC in its vaccine prioritization, it appears ATM field workers – classified as essential workers by the Department of Homeland Security – are eligible for Covid-19 vaccines. Of course, the matter is up to interpretation and varies by state.

The National ATM Council has reached out to the CDC for clarification to no avail. “We have been working with our members on an as-needed basis in their outreach to state and local health officials in their jurisdictions to try and secure a vaccine,” said NAC’s executive director Bruce Renard. He added that the CDC has left leeway for states and local authorities to interpret who meets the “essential” classification.

Click here to see the letter NAC sent to the CDC aiming to get guidance on vaccine prioritization. Visit www.natmc.orgfor more information. Email or call Bruce Renard for further assistance at [email protected] or 904-683-6533.