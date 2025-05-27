Solvay Recreation Alleys Closes After Nearly a Century

Central New York’s oldest bowling alley, reports Syracuse.com, has shut down after nearly 100 years in business. Solvay Recreation Alleys was closed to the public as the owner John Zollo battled cancer. He died May 3. According to his obituary, he was the proprietor of the business that his grandfather bought in 1940.

His son, Jonathan, said the family hasn’t decided if they’ll reopen, though a Facebook post from Jonathan’s brother Joe said they were selling bowling balls, shoes and more.

The bowling center started with six lanes before expanding to 14 in the 1950s – with one lane for each child of the owners.

