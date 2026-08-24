Soda City Comic Con Features Pinball Games

The Soda City Comic Con in Columbia, South Carolina, was held Aug. 22-23 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. COLA Today reported that it was the first event in the state to debut Jersey Jack Pinball’s new Sonic the Hedgehog pinball.

It also featured more than 50 other pinball machines set to free play; plus, there was a classics tournament.

Peter Weller of RoboCop highlighted the celebrity guest lineup. On the video gaming side, there was also more than 30 retro home systems like NES and Sega Genesis available for play.

Learn more about the event at www.sodacitycomiccon.com.