Social Club, Bowling Alley Opens in Bozeman, Montana

The Ponderosa Social Club recently opened in Midtown Bozeman, Montana. The new club has a bowling alley, casino, shuffleboard, pool tables and a restaurant-bar, according to KULR.

The venue was set to open last year, but the pandemic forced delays, according to the owners, son and father Taylor and Kurt Shull, as well as Mike Hope, who owns the nearby Rocking R Bar. Staffing has also been a challenge, Hope said, as the business opened still about 30 short of their 125 goal. The club has been in the works for about five years.

“We looked in Austin and looked in Nashville – those demographics are very similar to Bozeman with that young population that is growing there and the young professionals and people my age are looking for a place to go to that is outside of the complete college scene, so that was the inspiration,” he added.

More information is available at www.ponderosamt.com.