SoCal Vet Passes On

Paul Scribner, a gent who’d spent his life’s career in the Southern California coin-op trade, died June 10 at the age of 82. Paul had either owned, managed or worked at various companies, including Pioneer Electronics, which made a CD jukebox at one time (he served as their U.S. marketing director).

Coin-op friends making a toast to the memory of their fallen colleague Kenny Anderson outside the Atzlan Mortuary (from left): Emilio Cabrerra, Dave Stroud, Tony Orozco, Paul Scribner and Eddie Adlum.

He also worked in sales at Sega’s Atlus Dream Entertainment Division, which made a photo sticker machine where he introduced technician Steve Hall to the coin machine business (Steve’s now working at the Power House Entertainment Group).

Paul was well-known and respected for his knowledge of the industry and had made many friends in the trade, including one of his best buddies, Kenny Anderson. May he Rest In Peace.

