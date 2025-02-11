Snow Damage Keeps Historic St. Louis Bowling Alley Closed

Following a January snowstorm, the bowling alley West County Bowl in Ellisville, Mo., remains closed. KMOV reported that the building needs nearly $700,000 in repairs after a structural beam gave way under the weight of snow and ice accumulating on the roof, causing a partial collapse.

The bowling center is a staple of the community and has been open since 1965. Grandparents of the owner, Brentwood Voss, purchased the business in the 1980s and it’s been in the family since. He said business had been booming before the damage came.

The city of Ellisville was forced to condemn the building, and Voss is waiting for more information from his insurance company. He’s hoping to reopen within the next several months.

Learn more at www.westcountylanes.com/donate.