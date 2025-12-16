Smurfs VR Adventure Launches on Hologate

The Smurfs – Blueberry Battle is the latest multiplayer, family-friendly VR adventure for the Hologate Arena.

Hologate says the game is “set in the heart of the Smurf Village, where magical mushrooms are freezing Smurfs solid, and chaos spreads quickly.” Equipped with blueberry launchers, players are tasked to “navigate colorful environments, break the spell and disrupt Gargamel and Azreal’s scheme before it overtakes the Village.”

“The Smurfs are icons with cross-generational appeal,” said Hologate CEO and founder Leif Petersen. “With The Smurfs – Blueberry Battle, we’re adding a colorful and cooperative experience to our game library that’s perfect for families and friends to enjoy together on the Hologate Arena.”

The game rolled out globally on Dec. 15. Learn more at www.hologate.com.