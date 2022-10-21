SMARTS Darts AR Installs at Gold Spike

501 Entertainment’s SMARTS Darts AR system, distributed by Sega Amusements International, was recently installed for the first time in the United States at Gold Spike in Las Vegas.

SMARTS Darts AR is a physical darts game using steel-tipped darts that projects video game-style graphics and scores directly onto the board itself.

“An eclectic nightlife venue in Vegas is the ideal place to debut 501 Entertainment’s modern update on classic darts,” said Jonny Powell, CEO of 501 Entertainment. “Gold Spike is wildly popular and SMARTS Darts AR fits in perfectly in terms of aesthetics and young, fun-loving clientele.”

The company also has partnerships with high-profile partners in the U.K. and Australia. Learn more at www.501fun.com.