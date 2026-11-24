Family Fun & Games, the company behind CandyMachines.com , recently released SmartClaw 3.5, the latest version of their route-management app for crane and arcade machine operators.

Version 3.5.1 is now available on Google Play, replacing the previous 3.0.3 version. The company said it “adds route planning, an AI assistant that answers questions, plans routes and takes actions across an operators fleet, redesigned remote control of machines through SmartClaw Devices, in-app prize ordering and team accounts.”

They note that operators can “plan the day’s route in one tap.”

You can learn more at www.smartclaw.cloud.