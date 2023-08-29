SmartClaw App Purchased by CandyMachines.com

The Utah-based CandyMachines.com recently acquired SmartClaw, an app they call a “revolutionary management tool for arcade operators.” The app is a product of PixPro Media, which is owned by operator Joel Wenz.

“We’re thrilled to bring SmartClaw under the CandyMachines.com umbrella, and to continue working with Joel and his team to implement our shared vision and roadmap,” said Kevin Johnson, COO of CandyMachines.com. “Our mission has always been to provide top-tier equipment and tools to our operators, enabling them to maximize profits and optimize their operations. Whether it’s integrating existing payment systems like Nayax, or making SmartClaw an extension of our equipment, this acquisition marks a significant step forward in that direction.”

Added Wenz: “I couldn’t be more excited for SmartClaw to join forces with CandyMachines.com. Their commitment to innovation and quality perfectly aligns with the goals we’ve set for SmartClaw. This is a win-win situation for all involved, especially the operators who will benefit from enhanced tools and capabilities.”

Visit www.smartclaw.app to learn more about the product.