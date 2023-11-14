Smart Industries Unveils New JJ Bot Crane

In development for nearly four years, Smart Industries officially debuted the unique interactive crane JJ Bot on day one of IAAPA Expo. The machine, which features a fully controllable robotic system, will ship in late January.

“I think we have the best game at the show,” company vice president Jim Dupree said of the product, which is available in plush or ticket ring RFID configurations.

On test, the lively game had a 78% utilization rate, according to Dupree – a must-play for nearly all passersby. Full production on the game began just a couple weeks ago and the trade show floor was abuzz as JJ Bot called out to potential buyers. Head over to www.smartind.com to learn more.