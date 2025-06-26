Smart Industries to Show Knock ‘Em Blocks at Booth #1217

Smart Industries is set to debut their new machine Knock ‘Em Blocks, which the company says is the “first-ever two-station head-to-head” whacker game. They’ll be in booth #1217 at Bowl Expo.

The game has three prize levels for players – from small tokens, candy, toys or capsules to top-tier premium boxed prizes.

“This innovative game is not only fun and engaging but also offers unprecedented single player or head-to-head competition experience that is sure to keep players coming back for more,” the company said.

Click here to learn more or explore what else they have to offer at www.smartind.com.