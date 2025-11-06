Smart Industries to Debut XL Crane at Expo

Toy Chest XL Winner’s Club Edition and Ker Plop are among the latest games from Smart Industries that’ll be in the company’s booth #824 at the upcoming IAAPA Expo in Orlando.

The new model of Toy Chest is a “fresh take on our proven, high-earning crane platform,” they said. “Featuring a bold, modern design and enhanced lighting and graphics, this edition is engineered to stand out in both family-friendly locations and nightlife environments, delivering strong player appeal and operator performance.”

Operators will also get a first look at Ker Plop at the show.

Learn more about their machines at www.smartind.com.