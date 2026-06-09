Smart Industries’ New Claw Station Available

First introduced at this year’s Amusement Expo, the all-new patent-pending Claw Station Double Crane with Hologram Display will begin shipping this week, the company’s vice president Jim Dupree reported.

“Claw Station quickly became one of the most talked-about products on display at Expo,” Dupree said. “Operators were excited by the game’s innovative use of hologram technology, its striking presentation, and the opportunity to offer players a truly new experience in the crane category.”

He further explained: “The centerpiece of the attraction is its revolutionary hologram display, which creates a dynamic visual experience that immediately captures attention and draws players from across the room. By transforming a traditional crane into a high-impact entertainment destination, Claw Station delivers the kind of excitement that encourages first-time play and repeat engagement.”

Two independent crane stations allow two players to enjoy the game while occupying nearly the same floor space as a traditional single crane. The cabinet is just 41” wide.

“The result is increased player throughput, greater revenue potential, and outstanding space efficiency for arcades, FECs, bowling centers, cinemas, and route locations,” he detailed. “Combining next-generation holographic attraction with dual-station profitability, Claw Station represents one of the most exciting advancements in crane merchandising in recent years, and we are excited to begin delivering this exciting new product to customers worldwide.”

Contact Jim at [email protected].