Smart Industries’ JJ•Bot Now Shipping!

The latest innovation in amusement games, JJ•Bot the Avatar from Smart Industries, is now available. Unveiled at IAAPA Expo 2023, this prize game features a full torso-scale robot that is controlled by the player – something the factory boasts is “an amusement industry first!”

In the fun game action, the player uses a jumbo ball joystick to rotate JJ in a left or right axis, as well as to reach in or out to position JJ’s hands over a prize. Once the player has JJ•Bot in position, he presses the “catch” button and the robot slowly reaches down in an attempt to grab the prize. If successful, JJ drops and delivers the prize through the chute.

JJ•Bot, with its brightly lit, hexagonal-shaped cabinet has glass panels on all sides with a clear view of JJ and the prizes, increasing its appeal on the game room floor for players and passersby. Smart Industries says JJ•Bot also entertains by singing, dancing and talking to your guests. It’s available in plush and ticket ring RFID configurations.